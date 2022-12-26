English
GPT Infraprojects ends in a 20% upper circuit after Ghana unit wins Rs 123 crore order

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 26, 2022 8:04:31 PM IST (Published)

The current order book of GPT Infraprojects stands at Rs 1,985 crore in hand.

GPT Infraprojects ended locked in a 20 percent upper circuit on Monday as the company announced that its subsidiary had won an order worth Rs 123 crore in Ghana.
RMS GPT Ghana Ltd., the Ghana-based subsidiary of GPT Infraprojects, has been awarded a contract valued at EUR 13.936 million, (approximately Rs 123 crore) by RMS Concrete Ltd., Ghana.
As per the terms of the contract, RMS GPT Ghana will manufacture and supply 1.3 lakh sets of standard gauge prestressed railway concrete sleepers.
The Kolkata-based infrastructure major owns a 60 percent stake in RMS GPT Ghana. The company is going to set up a factory in Ghana to fulfill this order.
The current order book of GPT Infraprojects stands at Rs 1,985 crore in hand, including a cumulative order inflow of Rs 639 crore in the financial year 2022-23.
In the September quarter, the Kolkata-based company’s consolidated net profit jumped 78.24 percent to Rs 5.52 crore from Rs 3.1 crore in the September 2021 quarter, and EBITDA increased 20.39 percent to Rs 20.55 crore on a YoY basis.
GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is a premier infrastructure company, engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and rail over bridges for Railways.
Shares of GPT Infraprojects ended 20 percent higher at Rs 53.25.
