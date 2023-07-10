GPT Infraprojects shares hit record high after securing contract worth Rs 64 Crore

The flagship company of the GPT Group on Monday said that it has bagged a contract from the Principal Materials Manager of South Eastern Railway.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. shares recorded a fresh 52-week high of Rs 73 on Monday after the company secured an order worth Rs 64 crore from Indian Railways.

The flagship company of the GPT Group on Monday said that it has bagged a contract from the Principal Materials Manager of South Eastern Railway.

The order details include the manufacturing and supply of Mono-Block Pre-Stressed Concrete Sleeper, which confirms to RDSO Drg No 8746, GPT Infraprojects informed the bourses in an exchange filing.

The infrastructure company’s shares have gained 30.39 percent so far in the year, and have gained nearly 50 percent in the past three months. Over the last one year, GPT Infraprojects’ shares have surged 70.47 percent.

For the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, GPT Infraprojects reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.33 crore, down 7.57 percent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 11.17 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Further, its net sales in the quarter advanced 1.17 percent to Rs 268.1 crore, compared to Rs 265.01 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

GPT Infra’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 26 crore in the March quarter was 12.55 percent lower than Rs 29.73 crore observed in the year-ago period.

GPT Infraprojects is a leading player in the construction and execution of civil and infrastructure projects segment. It is engaged in the construction of bridges, roads, railway systems and Urban Transit systems among others.