GPT Infraprojects shares hit record high after securing contract worth Rs 64 Crore

2 Min Read
The flagship company of the GPT Group on Monday said that it has bagged a contract from the Principal Materials Manager of South Eastern Railway.
GPT Infraprojects Ltd. shares recorded a fresh 52-week high of Rs 73 on Monday after the company secured an order worth Rs 64 crore from Indian Railways.
Live TV
Loading...
The flagship company of the GPT Group on Monday said that it has bagged a contract from the Principal Materials Manager of South Eastern Railway.
The order details include the manufacturing and supply of Mono-Block Pre-Stressed Concrete Sleeper, which confirms to RDSO Drg No 8746, GPT Infraprojects informed the bourses in an exchange filing.