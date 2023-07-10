CNBC TV18
GPT Infraprojects shares hit record high after securing contract worth Rs 64 Crore

GPT Infraprojects shares hit record high after securing contract worth Rs 64 Crore
Jul 10, 2023

The flagship company of the GPT Group on Monday said that it has bagged a contract from the Principal Materials Manager of South Eastern Railway.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. shares recorded a fresh 52-week high of Rs 73 on Monday after the company secured an order worth Rs 64 crore from Indian Railways.

The flagship company of the GPT Group on Monday said that it has bagged a contract from the Principal Materials Manager of South Eastern Railway.


The order details include the manufacturing and supply of Mono-Block Pre-Stressed Concrete Sleeper, which confirms to RDSO Drg No 8746, GPT Infraprojects informed the bourses in an exchange filing.

