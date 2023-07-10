GPT Infraprojects shares hit record high after securing contract worth Rs 64 Crore

The flagship company of the GPT Group on Monday said that it has bagged a contract from the Principal Materials Manager of South Eastern Railway.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. shares recorded a fresh 52-week high of Rs 73 on Monday after the company secured an order worth Rs 64 crore from Indian Railways.

