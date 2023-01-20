English
GPT Infraprojects wins second order this week in excess of Rs 200 crore - shares jump

Jan 20, 2023 3:13:57 PM IST

GPT Infra had won a contract worth Rs 216 crore earlier this week.

Shares of GPT Infraprojects gained over 7 percent on Friday after the company announced winning a contract worth Rs 270 crore.

The flagship company of the GPT Group has won an order from a Government of India enterprise, Bridge and Roof Company Ltd., based in Kolkata.


As per the contract details, GPT Infraprojects will be assigned with the construction of a railway flyover between Prayagraj and Bamhrauli. The company will be involved in earth work, pile foundation, composite steel girder, RCC deck slabs, ROB, utilities shifting and other allied works, in connection with the construction.

This is GPT Infra's second order win this week.

On Monday, the infrastructure company announced winning an order worth two-thirds of its market capitalisation.  GPT Infraprojects bagged a contract worth Rs 216 crore from the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, for the construction of proposed extensions of the Ghatkopar Cable Stayed Road Over Bridge.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is a premier infrastructure company, engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and rail over bridges for Railways.

Shares of GPT Infraprojects are trading 5 percent higher post the announcement at Rs 57.55. The stock is gaining after a two-day drop.

