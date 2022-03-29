Govt likely to sell 1.50% stake in ONGC via OFS on Wednesday, may fetch Rs 3,000 crore

The Narendra Modi government is likely to sell a 1.50 percent stake in state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) through an offer for sale (OFS), in a move that's expected to fetch Rs 3,000 crore to the exchequer in divestment receipts, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The government is likely to launch the offer for sale (OFS) on Wednesday (March 30). The base offer size of the OFS will be 0.75 percent, with a green-shoe option of 0.75 percent, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

The government holds a 60.41 percent stake in ONGC.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in her previous budget for 2020-21 set a target of raising Rs 2.1 lakh crore from privatisation and sale of minority stakes in state-owned companies. This includes Rs 1.20 lakh crore from selling a stake in CPSEs and Rs 90,000 crore from stake sale in financial institutions.

So far this fiscal, the government has garnered Rs 19,499 crore through minority stake sale in CPSEs and share buybacks.

Shares of ONGC ended at Rs 171.05, down by Rs 5.35, or 3.03 percent on the BSE.