Govt likely to launch LIC IPO in May first week - Minimum Issue Size at Rs 21,000 crore with 3.5% sale offer

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India will most likely to launch its IPO in May first week, government sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The government has also proposed to trim the basic offer size of the LIC IPO to Rs 21,000 crore with a minimum 3.5 percent stake dilution on an estimated Rs 6 lakh crore market capitalisation of LIC. The proposal is also subject to SEBI approvals. As per SEBI mandate a govt owned company needs to dilute a minimum of 5 percent for an IPO.

However, government officials tell CNBC-TV18 that the issue size could have an upward bias and may even expand up to Rs 30,000 crore. On being asked will there be a green shoe, government officials told CNBC-TV18, "No, in IPO, it operates differently. If the offer is increased upwards, it will be accordingly announced prior to issue."

Sources in the know told CNBC-TV18 that the LIC board is meeting today (April 23) to approve the issue size. Reservations, discounts, issue dates, and issue price will be known by Wednesday morning (April 27), government sources close to the development said.