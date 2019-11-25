Market
Govt has ordered SFIO probe in DHFL, 5 other entities, says Anurag Thakur
Updated : November 25, 2019 01:28 PM IST
Government has ordered an SFIO probe in beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) and five other companies
DHFL’s total loan portfolio was worth Rs 95,615 crore, as per inspection report of the Regional Director (Western Region)
