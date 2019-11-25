Govt has ordered SFIO probe in DHFL, 5 other entities, says Anurag Thakur

The government has ordered an SFIO probe in beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) and five other companies, junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur said in Parliament on Monday.

Replying to a question raised by a member of parliament, MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Thakur said that as per the inspection report of the Regional Director (Western Region), DHFL’s total loan portfolio was worth Rs 95,615 crore.

The ministry had ordered the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to investigate DHFL and five other companies namely Immediate Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., Tenancity Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., RKW Developers Pvt. Ltd., Darshan Developers Pvt. Ltd. and Rajen Skyscrapers Pvt. Ltd. on November 6.

On a question whether involvement of some banks and officials have been established, the minister said, "The inspection report submitted by the Regional Director (Western Region) has not gone into the involvement of banks and officials."

DHFL came under the scanner on allegations that the company had siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore worth bank loans through layers of shell entities.

Earlier on November 18, the ministry of corporate affairs had issued a notification allowing non-banking finance companies (NBFC) with asset size of Rs 500 crore or more can be sent to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for proceedings under Section 227 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, thus paving the way for crisis-hit DHFL to be the first NBFC to go to the insolvency proceedings.