Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Friday said the central government has approved the conversion of Rs 16,133 crore interest dues into equity, which will amount to around 35.8 percent stake in the company.

Equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each will be issued to the government at the same price.

"...it is hereby informed that Ministry of Communications...in line with the Reforms and Support Package for Telecom Sector communicated earlier and the conversion option exercised by the Company as provided for therein, passed an order today... directing the company to convert the NPV of the interest related to deferment of spectrum auction instalments and AGR Dues into equity shares to be issued to the Government of India," the company said in an exchange filing.

Further, it said, "The total amount to be converted into equity shares is Rs. 16133,18,48,990. The company has been directed to issue 1613,31,84,899 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 each."

The government has given telecom operators an option of paying interest for the 4 years of deferment on the deferred spectrum instalments and AGR dues by way of conversion into equity of the NPV of such interest amount.

The company's total gross debt, excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due, as of September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 1,94,780 crore. The amount comprises deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,08,610 crore, AGR liability of Rs 63,400 crore that are due to the government and debt from banks and financial institutions of Rs 22,770 crore.

The company is governed by shareholders who hold at least 21 percent stake in the entity as per the shareholders agreement (SHA). However, VIL will now amend shareholders' agreement in light of the conversion of interest into equity to reduce the threshold level for governing rights to 13 percent from 21 percent.