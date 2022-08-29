Government puts IRCTC OFS on backburner due to volatile market

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) ended at Rs 691.55, down by Rs 26.95, or 3.75 percent on the BSE.

The union government has dropped its plans for IRCTC offer for sale (OFS) for now due to volatile market conditions, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 .

The government, which owns a 67 percent stake as on June 2022, was earlier looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore via dilution of 3.5 percent via IRCTC offer for sale.

According to the earlier reports, Axis Securities, Citi, Goldman Sachs, and JM Financial were appointed as bankers for the issue. CNBC-TV18 has written to IRCTC and the response is still awaited.

Also Read: Reliance becomes one of the first firms globally to stream AGM on Metaverse

Last week, IRCTC had withdrawn a controversial tender for hiring a consultant to monetise its passenger and freight customer data following concerns over privacy.

IRCTC informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday that it was no longer pursuing the tender.

According to the tender document, the data to be studied will include information captured by the national transporter's various public-facing applications such as "name, age, mobile number, gender, address, e-mail ID, class of journey, payment mode, log in or password" and other details.

The IRCTC has more than 10 crore users, of which 7.5 crore are active ones.