Market
Government mulls listing of Coal India's profit-making arms
Updated : July 18, 2019 08:09 AM IST
The government is examining a proposal to list profit-making subsidiaries of state-owned Coal India Ltd in a bid to raise funds, sources privy to the development said.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is examining the proposal to "list the profit-making arms of Coal India (CIL) on stock exchange", according to sources.
Talks on the same are at the initial stage, a source said. A query sent to the company regarding the proposal did not elicit any response.
