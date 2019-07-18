Market

Government mulls listing of Coal India's profit-making arms

Updated : July 18, 2019 08:09 AM IST

The government is examining a proposal to list profit-making subsidiaries of state-owned Coal India Ltd in a bid to raise funds, sources privy to the development said.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is examining the proposal to "list the profit-making arms of Coal India (CIL) on stock exchange", according to sources.