Government mulling use of nitrogen filled tyres to help reduce accidents

Updated : July 08, 2019 02:53 PM IST

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the central government has prepared a Rs 14,000 crore plan for preventing road accidents that could help save precious lives.
He informed the House that there were 30 per cent bogus licences in the country for which a bill on road safety is required to be passed soon.
He informed that road accidents have declined in Tamil Nadu while Uttar Pradesh tops the list.
