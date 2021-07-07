Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Goldman Sachs raises target price on Bharat Forge, here’s why

    Goldman Sachs raises target price on Bharat Forge, here’s why

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Goldman Sachs has initiated a ‘buy’ rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 883, which is a 15 percent upside from the current market price. Bharat Forge is currently trading at Rs 802 on the NSE.

    Goldman Sachs has initiated a ‘buy’ rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 883, which is a 15 percent upside from the current market price. Bharat Forge is currently trading at Rs 802 on the NSE.
    The brokerage house is betting on the localisation of the defence part considering that could be the big trigger, going forward.
    The firm is looking at the big trigger in the defence equipment segment, the macro-outlook and a global upcycle for commercial vehicles (CV).
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy for more details.
    (Edited by : Dipika Ghosh)
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL816.70 13.40 1.67
    Bajaj Finserv12,258.95 168.15 1.39
    HDFC2,530.05 33.65 1.35
    Gland3,445.55 43.55 1.28
    Asian Paints3,039.90 37.40 1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC2,530.10 36.80 1.48
    Bajaj Finserv12,250.00 155.55 1.29
    Asian Paints3,038.55 34.75 1.16
    ITC204.15 1.60 0.79
    Sun Pharma677.70 4.45 0.66
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL816.70 13.40 1.67
    Bajaj Finserv12,258.95 168.15 1.39
    HDFC2,530.05 33.65 1.35
    Gland3,445.55 43.55 1.28
    Asian Paints3,039.90 37.40 1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC2,530.10 36.80 1.48
    Bajaj Finserv12,250.00 155.55 1.29
    Asian Paints3,038.55 34.75 1.16
    ITC204.15 1.60 0.79
    Sun Pharma677.70 4.45 0.66

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.66000.11750.16
    Euro-Rupee88.24700.07600.09
    Pound-Rupee103.01600.09300.09
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67550.00180.26
    View More