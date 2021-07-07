Goldman Sachs raises target price on Bharat Forge, here’s why

Goldman Sachs has initiated a ‘buy’ rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 883, which is a 15 percent upside from the current market price. Bharat Forge is currently trading at Rs 802 on the NSE.

The brokerage house is betting on the localisation of the defence part considering that could be the big trigger, going forward.

The firm is looking at the big trigger in the defence equipment segment, the macro-outlook and a global upcycle for commercial vehicles (CV).

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy for more details.