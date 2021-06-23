Goldman Sachs initiates buy on Amber Enterprises, here’s why

Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on Amber Enterprises and Dixon Technologies. The firm has a buy rating on Amber Enterprises with a target price of Rs 3,950, and has a neutral rating on Dixon Technologies with a target price of Rs 4,320.

Goldman Sachs sees big opportunity for Amber Enterprises in the AC market as the brokerage house believes that the AC market is going to expand from the current USD 4 billion to as high as USD 10 billion by FY26, and Amber’s market share will go up from 23 percent to all the way 31 percent by FY25.

According to Goldman Sachs, the addressable market of Dixon Technologies will go up from USD 36 billion to USD 73 billion by FY26, but the valuation at 53 times FY23 earnings is on the expensive side. The firm doesn’t see big upside from current levels, hence has a neutral rating on the stock.

