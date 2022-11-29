Goldiam shares end 5% higher after getting orders worth $2 million on Black Friday week

These orders are to be executed in 7-8 working days and of the total order, lab-grown jewellery accounts for 40 percent of the total value.
Goldiam International Ltd., engaged in manufacturing and sales of diamond studded gold jewellery, received orders worth more than $2 million during the Black Friday week via United States-based e-commerce platforms.
The Mumbai-based manufacturer and supplier of fine diamond jewellery reported encouraging orders for both natural and lab-grown jewellery during Black Friday week via e-commerce platforms. The company recorded a 30 percent sales growth compared to the corresponding period last year.
The Mumbai-based firm manufactures and supplies exquisitely designed and luxurious diamond jewellery to leading branded retailers in the United States and Europe.
Shares of Goldiam International ended 5.1 percent higher at Rs 130.20.