Homemarket newsstocks news

Goldiam shares end 5% higher after getting orders worth $2 million on Black Friday week

Goldiam shares end 5% higher after getting orders worth $2 million on Black Friday week

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 29, 2022 7:48:48 PM IST (Published)

These orders are to be executed in 7-8 working days and of the total order, lab-grown jewellery accounts for 40 percent of the total value.

Recommended Articles

View All

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read

Goldiam International Ltd., engaged in manufacturing and sales of diamond studded gold jewellery, received orders worth more than $2 million during the Black Friday week via United States-based e-commerce platforms.


The Mumbai-based manufacturer and supplier of fine diamond jewellery reported encouraging orders for both natural and lab-grown jewellery during Black Friday week via e-commerce platforms. The company recorded a 30 percent sales growth compared to the corresponding period last year.

These orders are to be executed in 7-8 working days and of the total order, lab-grown jewellery accounts for 40 percent of the total value. The company said that since the orders are received via e-commerce platforms, they are more working capital efficient.
The management expects the momentum in lab-grown diamond jewellery to continue during Christmas as well.

The Mumbai-based firm manufactures and supplies exquisitely designed and luxurious diamond jewellery to leading branded retailers in the United States and Europe.

Goldiam's net profit declined 4.5 percent in the September quarter while sales halved compared to the same period last year.

Shares of Goldiam International ended 5.1 percent higher at Rs 130.20.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Gland Pharma signs non-binding pact to acquire Europe-based Cenexi for €120 million

Next Article

DLF's material subsidiary to raise Rs 1,150 crore through NCDs