Gold prices in India traded flat with a positive bias on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday after a fall in the previous session tracking gains in international spot prices. Weakness in equity markets supported safe-haven buying in the yellow metal, analysts said.

At 11:15 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.12 percent to Rs 50,804 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,742 and opening price of Rs 50,865 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.37 percent lower at Rs 66,678 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,102 as compared to the previous close of Rs 66,926 per kg.

“Gold prices were marginally higher but were in a range. In the international prices, $1,920-1,927 levels were intact,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade.

International gold prices rose on Friday, as US Treasury yields fell and a pullback in global equities bolstered demand for the safe-haven metal ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,935.84 per ounce, after falling to a near one-week low on Thursday. Bullion prices have declined 1.5 percent so far this week. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,941.80.

“Today, the focus will be on the non-farm payrolls number that will be released from the US. The expectation is that it could come in line with the previous month’s number and that could keep the volatility low for the dollar as well for the yellow metal. The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,900- 1,975 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 50,450-51,350,” said Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Meanwhile, a selloff in domestic equity markets supported the yellow metal prices and analysts suggest buying gold on dips.

“Support for gold is placed at Rs 50,400 and resistance is seen at Rs 51,500 levels,” Kedia added.