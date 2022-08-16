Gold loan firm Muthoot Finance tumbles on sharp drop in net profit

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Muthoot Finance share price crashed 15 percent on Tuesday as India's largest gold loan firm's net profit declined 17 percent on YoY basis.

Muthoot Finance share price crashed 15 percent in opening deals on Tuesday after India's largest gold loan firm's net profit dropped sharply in the April-June quarter results. Muthoot Finance net profit in Q1FY23 on a standalone basis came in at Rs 802 crore, dropping 17 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis from Rs 971 crore it had recorded in the first quarter of 2021-22. Muthoot Finance's total income from operations came in at Rs 2,503.87 crore, down 8 percent from Rs 2,713.80 crore it had posted in the June quarter last year.

Muthoot Finance's loan assets or assets under management (AUM) were at Rs 56,689 crore in the June quarter, rising 8 percent compared to Rs 52,614 crore in the same quarter last year. During the quarter loan assets

declined by Rs 1,364 crore, ie. a decline of 2 percent QoQ.

On Q1FY23 results, George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance said, “The impact of the very low-interest rate teaser loans has resulted in lower yields during Q1FY23. The launching of teaser loans was a strategic move taken in Q3 FY 22 and it enabled us to attract a set of new high-value customers. During the quarter, we focused on migrating such teaser loans to higher rate schemes and we successfully completed this exercise as on June 30, 2022. Hence the decline in loan assets by 2 percent.”

Brokerage firm CLSA has an 'underperform' rating on Muthoot Finance and reduced the target price to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,225 earlier. It said that Muthoot Finance's Q1 results significantly lagged its estimates and yields remained under pressure. The higher costs dragged net profit, it added. CLSA has reduced the FY23-25 profit estimate by 8-15 percent.

Muthoot Finance stock price opened with a loss of nearly 8 percent at Rs 1,095 and hit the day's low at Rs 1,009.80. Muthoot Finance stock price had closed at Rs 1,187.95 on Friday.