Godrej Properties to issue unsecured redeemable NCDs worth Rs 750 crore

Real estate company Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday said its board of directors has given the approval to issue unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 750 crore.

The issuance consists of a base issue of 50,000 rated listed unsecured redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to 25,000 rated listed unsecured redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 250 crore (Series A Debentures).

The company reported a 58.2 percent year-on-year increase in its net profit at Rs 412.1 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, as against Rs 260.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Mumbai-headquartered company's revenue from operations rose 23.7 percent to Rs 1,646.3 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,330.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

EBITDA came in at Rs 346 crore, up 34.1 percent as against Rs 258 crore in the same period last year, while margins rose 21 percent on-year.

Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd ended at Rs 1,534.85, up by Rs 35.20, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.