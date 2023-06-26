CNBC TV18
Godrej Properties to issue unsecured redeemable NCDs worth Rs 750 crore

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 26, 2023 11:49:40 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd ended at Rs 1,534.85, up by Rs 35.20, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.

Real estate company  Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday said its board of directors has given the approval to issue unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 750 crore.

The issuance consists of a base issue of 50,000 rated listed unsecured redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to 25,000 rated listed unsecured redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 250 crore (Series A Debentures).
The company reported a 58.2 percent year-on-year increase in its net profit at Rs 412.1 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, as against Rs 260.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.
