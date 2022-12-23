Godrej Properties to develop Rs 3,000 crore revenue potential project in Gurugram

The housing project will comprise predominantly of premium residential apartments.
Real estate player Godrej Properties on Friday announced that it will develop a 14.27-acre land parcel for a residential group housing project in Gurugram, Haryana. The proposed project development will have an estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs 3,000 crore, according to the company.
This will be one of the largest residential development projects of Godrej Properties in Gurugram and would strengthen its presence in the city. The site is strategically located with easy access to National Highway 48 and Northern Peripheral Road.
Earlier this month, the real estate major acquired an 18-acre land parcel in Kandivali, Mumbai, for the development of a residential project. The project would have a developable potential of about 3.72 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 7,000 crore.
In the previous financial year, Godrej Properties emerged as the largest developer in the country by value and volume of residential sales achieved. The company has deeply focused on sustainable development.
Shares of Godrej Properties are trading 3.20 percent lower at Rs 1,188.20.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
