English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Godrej Properties to develop Rs 3,000 crore revenue potential project in Gurugram

Godrej Properties to develop Rs 3,000 crore revenue potential project in Gurugram

Godrej Properties to develop Rs 3,000 crore revenue potential project in Gurugram
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 23, 2022 10:30:49 AM IST (Published)

The housing project will comprise predominantly of premium residential apartments.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Godrej Prop share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

IST3 Min(s) Read


Real estate player Godrej Properties on Friday announced that it will develop a 14.27-acre land parcel for a residential group housing project in Gurugram, Haryana. The proposed project development will have an estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs 3,000 crore, according to the company.
The housing project will comprise predominantly premium residential apartments.
This will be one of the largest residential development projects of Godrej Properties in Gurugram and would strengthen its presence in the city. The site is strategically located with easy access to National Highway 48 and Northern Peripheral Road.
Earlier this month, the real estate major acquired an 18-acre land parcel in Kandivali, Mumbai, for the development of a residential project. The project would have a developable potential of about 3.72 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 7,000 crore.
In the previous financial year, Godrej Properties emerged as the largest developer in the country by value and volume of residential sales achieved. The company has deeply focused on sustainable development.
Shares of Godrej Properties are trading 3.20 percent lower at Rs 1,188.20.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Godrej Properties

Previous Article

Goldman Sachs, Jupiter India fund buy shares of Sula Vineyards post listing

Next Article

Here are the two domestic mutual funds that bought shares of Ajanta Pharma in Thursday's large deal