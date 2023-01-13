Godrej Properties acquires 60-acre land parcel in Chennai

The site is located between Grand South-Trunk Road (GST road) and NH-4, just off Oragadam Junction.

Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) has acquired a 60-acre land parcel in Chennai in the Oragadam Junction area of the city to develop 1.6 million square feet of saleable area. The proposed project comprises primarily residential plotted development.

The site is located between Grand South-Trunk Road (GST road) and NH-4, just off Oragadam Junction (on the 6-lane SH-48), offering access to other parts of the city via Chennai bypass road, Chennai Tiruvallur High Road, and Red Hills Road.

Oragadam Junction is one of the fastest-growing business corridors and among the largest industrial corridors in Chennai. The manufacturing facilities of 22 Fortune 500 companies are spread across the industrial belt stretching from Sriperumbudur to Oragadam.

Last week, rating agencies ICRA and CRISIL enhanced the Commercial Paper (CP) limits of Godrej Properties to Rs 1,750 crore from Rs 1,500 crore. Ratings were assigned at ICRA A1+ and CRISIL A1+, respectively. Commercial Paper is an unsecured, short-term debt issued by a company to raise funds to meet short-term liabilities.

Recently, Godrej Properties sold over 1 million square feet area in the newly launched Celeste in its township Godrej Garden City in Ahmedabad. The realty major sold 870 homes with a booking value of Rs 435 crore since Celeste was launched in October 2022. Spread over 2.3 hectares, Celeste includes 8 towers and offers homes and retail outlets of various configurations.

The Godrej Properties Ltd. stock ended 0.55 percent higher at Rs 1,244.40 on Friday.