Godrej Properties acquired 9 acres land at Gurugram to develop residential project

Godrej Properties Ltd. has acquired nine acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana, through an outright purchase for a premium residential project.

With an estimated revenue potential to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, the project will offer approximately 1.6 million square feet of premium residential development with exceptional lifestyle amenities, the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Thursday.

The site is strategically located with easy access from Golf Course Road Extension, also known as Southern Peripheral Road.

“Golf Course Road Extension is an established and premium micro-market with good civic and social infrastructure. We aim to build premium residential spaces with the best amenities. This project will allow us to significantly increase our market share in Gurugram over the next several years and fits within our strategy of strengthening our presence in key micro markets,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO designate, Godrej Properties.

Golf Course Road Extension is one of the most premium micro-markets of Delhi-NCR offering quality residential, corporate and retail developments.

The Mumbai-based developer recently purchased 62 acres of land at Kurukshetra in Haryana.

The company will develop 1.4 million sqft of residential plots and offer plot sizes along with exceptional lifestyle amenities in Kurukshetra. The site is strategically located with access from National Highway 44.