English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsGodrej Properties shares fall for the fourth straight day to a 52 week low

Godrej Properties shares fall for the fourth straight day to a 52-week low

Godrej Properties shares fall for the fourth straight day to a 52-week low
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 22, 2023 12:35:29 PM IST (Published)

Godrej Properties stock has declined 10 percent so far this year, while it is down 30 percent over the last 12 months.

Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd dropped for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to hit their lowest level in 52 weeks.

Recommended Articles

View All
How meditation, yoga lessons from grandparents play a part in Novartis CEO's big professional decisions

How meditation, yoga lessons from grandparents play a part in Novartis CEO's big professional decisions

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education: Know what do we need in future

Enabling Education: Know what do we need in future

Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

An anthology of poetry seeks to give peace a chance in a world of wars

An anthology of poetry seeks to give peace a chance in a world of wars

Feb 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained | What is liability insurance — how it works and all other details

Explained | What is liability insurance — how it works and all other details

Feb 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Shares fell as much as 3 percent in intraday trading to a 52-week low of Rs 1,103. The stock has declined close to 7 percent in the last four trading sessions.

The company on February 17 announced that it bought Deonar Cottage, the iconic bungalow which belonged to the late actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, to develop a premium residential project.

“The site is located at Deonar Farm Road in Chembur, Mumbai, adjacent to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and is considered to be one of the most premium residential neighbourhoods of Chembur,” the company said in filing a to exchanges.

While the company did not disclose the purchase value of the bungalow, an Economic Times report said that the size of the transaction was a whopping Rs 100 crore.

Earlier this month, Godrej Properties executive chairman Pirojsha Godrej told CNBC-TV18 that he is quite optimistic about the next few years in terms of the company’s growth.

“We are quite optimistic about the next few years, which is also why we are trying to disproportionately invest into new business development to make sure that we have in place a portfolio that can sustain the kind of high growth rates we hope to deliver over these next few years,” he said.

Godrej Properties saw its highest-ever quarterly bookings during the December 2022 quarter at Rs 3,252 crore, which was more than double the same period last year. Godrej also said that the company will exceed its guidance of Rs 10,000 crore in bookings for the current financial year and may even touch Rs 11,000 crore as the end-user demand remains strong.

Shares of Godrej Properties are trading 3 percent lower at Rs 1,108.65. The stock has declined 10 percent so far this year, while it is down 30 percent over the last 12 months.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Godrej Properties

Next Article

As summer approaches, here's Rahul Arora's pick in AC stocks and more

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X