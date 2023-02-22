Godrej Properties shares fall for the fourth straight day to a 52-week low

Godrej Properties stock has declined 10 percent so far this year, while it is down 30 percent over the last 12 months.

Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd dropped for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to hit their lowest level in 52 weeks.

Shares fell as much as 3 percent in intraday trading to a 52-week low of Rs 1,103. The stock has declined close to 7 percent in the last four trading sessions.

The company on February 17 announced that it bought Deonar Cottage, the iconic bungalow which belonged to the late actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, to develop a premium residential project.

“The site is located at Deonar Farm Road in Chembur, Mumbai, adjacent to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and is considered to be one of the most premium residential neighbourhoods of Chembur,” the company said in filing a to exchanges.

While the company did not disclose the purchase value of the bungalow, an Economic Times report said that the size of the transaction was a whopping Rs 100 crore.

Earlier this month, Godrej Properties executive chairman Pirojsha Godrej told CNBC-TV18 that he is quite optimistic about the next few years in terms of the company’s growth.

“We are quite optimistic about the next few years, which is also why we are trying to disproportionately invest into new business development to make sure that we have in place a portfolio that can sustain the kind of high growth rates we hope to deliver over these next few years,” he said.

Godrej Properties saw its highest-ever quarterly bookings during the December 2022 quarter at Rs 3,252 crore, which was more than double the same period last year. Godrej also said that the company will exceed its guidance of Rs 10,000 crore in bookings for the current financial year and may even touch Rs 11,000 crore as the end-user demand remains strong.

Shares of Godrej Properties are trading 3 percent lower at Rs 1,108.65. The stock has declined 10 percent so far this year, while it is down 30 percent over the last 12 months.