Godrej Industries Q3 Results | Profit spikes 118% to Rs 315 crore, revenue jumps 9%

Shares of Godrej Industries Ltd ended at Rs 423.00, down by Rs 4.40, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.

Godrej Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 118 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 314.6 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 144.4 crore.

In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,842.6 crore during the period under review, up 9.1 percent against Rs 3,514.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 53.9 percent to Rs 373.2 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 242.5 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 9.7 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 6.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.