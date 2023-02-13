English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsGodrej Industries Q3 Results | Profit spikes 118% to Rs 315 crore, revenue jumps 9%

Godrej Industries Q3 Results | Profit spikes 118% to Rs 315 crore, revenue jumps 9%

Godrej Industries Q3 Results | Profit spikes 118% to Rs 315 crore, revenue jumps 9%
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 13, 2023 5:22:11 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Godrej Industries Ltd ended at Rs 423.00, down by Rs 4.40, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.

Godrej Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 118 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 314.6 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 144.4 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive

Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive

Feb 13, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus

ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus

Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West

The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West

Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space

Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space

Feb 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,842.6 crore during the period under review, up 9.1 percent against Rs 3,514.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
Also Read: BHEL Q3 net profit jumps 56% from last year to Rs 42 crore, revenue up 2.5%
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 53.9 percent to Rs 373.2 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 242.5 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 9.7 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 6.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 13, 2023 3:53 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

earningsGodrej IndustriesResults Boardroom

Previous Article

Power Finance Corporation Q3 Results | Profit rises 7.8% to Rs 3,860 crore on higher revenue

Next Article

Adani Group releases another statement, says balance sheet of firms very healthy

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X