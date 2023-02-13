Godrej Industries Q3 Results | Profit spikes 118% to Rs 315 crore, revenue jumps 9%

Shares of Godrej Industries Ltd ended at Rs 423.00, down by Rs 4.40, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.
Godrej Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 118 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 314.6 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 144.4 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus
Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West
Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space
Feb 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection
Feb 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,842.6 crore during the period under review, up 9.1 percent against Rs 3,514.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 53.9 percent to Rs 373.2 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 242.5 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 9.7 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 6.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!