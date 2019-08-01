Market
Godrej Consumer's Q1 net profit inches up at Rs 407.6 crore
Updated : August 01, 2019 03:17 PM IST
Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on Thursday reported a marginal 0.63 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 407.6 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.
Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,370.14 crore, down 5.49 percent as against Rs 2,508.08 crore reported in the year-ago period, GCPL said in a BSE filing.
The company said its board has declared an interim dividend for the year 2019-20 at the rate of Rs 2 per share.
