Godrej Consumer Products to raise Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures
By CNBC-TV18 May 10, 2023 9:05:23 PM IST (Published)

The board of GCPL in its meeting held on Wednesday "approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Unsecured NCDs, listed and/or unlisted, aggregating to an amount upto Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis in one or more tranches".

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Wednesday said the company has decided to raise Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Last month, GCPL announced the acquisition of the FMCG business of Singhania-controlled Raymond along with brands Park Avenue, Kamasutra, and Premium for Rs 2,825 crore.
