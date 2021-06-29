Godrej Consumer Products shares jump over 4% on rating upgrade by ICRA

The share price of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) jumped over 4 percent on Tuesday after rating agency ICRA upgraded its long-term rating to AAA (Stable) from AA+ (Stable) while reaffirming its short-term rating of A1+.

Corporates with the AAA rating are considered to be having the highest degree of safety with regard to the timely servicing of financial obligations, thus carrying the lowest credit risk.

The stock rose as much as 4.4 percent to its day's high of Rs 907.95 per share on the BSE.

"The long-term rating upgrade reflects ICRA's expectation that the financial and operational risk profile of GCPL will remain strong, going forward, driven by its established market position in the FMCG industry in the categories in which it is present, its well-diversified product segments and geographical presence," the company said in a BSE filing.

ICRA expects GCPL to continue to leverage its strong brands and market leadership position across different segments and geographies to drive sustained growth in revenues and accruals while maintaining a robust capital structure and debt protection metrics.

V Srinivasan, Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer at GCPL said, "GCPL’s continued strong performance, robust capital structure, well-diversified portfolio of products and geographies with strong brands in market leadership positions, etc. reflect the resiliency of our business model, the high relevance we have to our customers' most important objectives and our team's ability to execute in a challenging environment.”

For Q4, the firm reported a 59.13 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 365.84 crore versus Rs 229.90 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its net sales during the January-March 2021 were up by 26.87 percent to Rs 2,705.69 crore, against Rs 2,132.69 crore in the year-ago period.