Godrej Consumer Products dips over 6% post Q3 results; brokerages mixed on FMCG stock

Updated : January 30, 2020 11:50 AM IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.11 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 445.20 crore in the third quarter ended December, helped by volume growth in domestic business.
GCPL's India revenue rose 1.21 percent to Rs 1,523.87 crore during October-December from Rs 1,505.64 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Global brokerage Credit Suisse has maintained a 'neutral' rating on the GCPL but raised its target to Rs 680 per share from Rs 640 earlier.
