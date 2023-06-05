Godrej Consumer Products appoints Aasif Malbari as CFO from August 10

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ended at Rs 1,050.55, down by Rs 8.80, or 0.83 percent on the BSE.

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Monday said its board of directors has approved the appointment of Aasif Malbari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective from August 10, 2023.

Aasif is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Sameer Shah, GCPL's current CFO, will move to a Group role leading consumer investments.

Aasif has been an integral part of the leadership team at Tata Motors since joining in 2018. Prior to that, he worked at Hindustan Unilever Ltd. He is a Chartered Account and Company Secretary by qualification and had secured the All India First Rank in both the CA intermediate and final. He graduated from Sydenham College, University of Mumbai.

Over the 23 years of his career, Aasif has worked in roles ranging from business partnering, buying, planning & logistics, controllership, treasury, and investor relations to group performance management, which have provided him with great experience in multiple FMCG segments in India and across the globe.

During his tenure at Tata Motors, the passenger vehicle India business scaled five times in three years to reach its highest-ever revenue of Rs 50,000 crore and saw a significant financial turnaround.

He led the reorganisation of the business into two new legal entities and subsequently, a $1 billion fundraise in the electric vehicle business at a valuation of up to $9.1 billion.