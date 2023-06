Godrej Consumer Products appoints Aasif Malbari as CFO from August 10

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ended at Rs 1,050.55, down by Rs 8.80, or 0.83 percent on the BSE.

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Monday said its board of directors has approved the appointment of Aasif Malbari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective from August 10, 2023.

Aasif is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Sameer Shah, GCPL's current CFO, will move to a Group role leading consumer investments.