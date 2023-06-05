CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeGodrej Consumer Products appoints Aasif Malbari as CFO from August 10 News

Godrej Consumer Products appoints Aasif Malbari as CFO from August 10

Godrej Consumer Products appoints Aasif Malbari as CFO from August 10
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 5, 2023 10:51:16 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ended at Rs 1,050.55, down by Rs 8.80, or 0.83 percent on the BSE.

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Monday said its board of directors has approved the appointment of Aasif Malbari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective from August 10, 2023.

Live Tv

Loading...

Aasif is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Sameer Shah, GCPL's current CFO, will move to a Group role leading consumer investments.
Aasif has been an integral part of the leadership team at Tata Motors since joining in 2018. Prior to that, he worked at Hindustan Unilever Ltd. He is a Chartered Account and Company Secretary by qualification and had secured the All India First Rank in both the CA intermediate and final. He graduated from Sydenham College, University of Mumbai.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X