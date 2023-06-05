Godrej Consumer Products appoints Aasif Malbari as CFO from August 10

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ended at Rs 1,050.55, down by Rs 8.80, or 0.83 percent on the BSE.

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Monday said its board of directors has approved the appointment of Aasif Malbari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective from August 10, 2023.

Aasif is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Sameer Shah, GCPL's current CFO, will move to a Group role leading consumer investments. Aasif has been an integral part of the leadership team at Tata Motors since joining in 2018. Prior to that, he worked at Hindustan Unilever Ltd. He is a Chartered Account and Company Secretary by qualification and had secured the All India First Rank in both the CA intermediate and final. He graduated from Sydenham College, University of Mumbai.