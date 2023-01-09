Godfrey Phillips shares gain 10% in three days to end at a 52-week high

The flagship company of Modi Enterprises touched its previous high on December 12, 2022, and has jumped 90 percent in the past year.
Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. jumped nearly 8 percent to Rs 2,145.5 per piece on BSE in Monday’s intraday trade, hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 2,149 apiece earlier in the session. The cigarettes and tobacco products major continued its stock uptick for the third consecutive day.
The flagship company of Modi Enterprises touched its previous high on December 12, 2022, and has jumped 90 percent in the past year. The stock has gained over 60 percent in the past three months.
Godfrey Phillips India owns some of the most popular cigarette brands including Four Square, Red and White, Cavender's, Tipper, and North Pole. It also manufactures and distributes the Marlboro brand under a license agreement with Philip Morris, an American tobacco giant. It also runs 24 Seven stores, India’s first and only 24-hour convenience store chain.
In the September quarter, Godfrey Phillips posted a net profit of Rs 201.82 crore, up 92.32 percent compared to Rs. 104.94 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue increased by 54.2 percent to Rs 1,191.56 crore from Rs 772.72 crore in the year-ago quarter.
In November, the company sold the trademarks along with all the rights, titles, and interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary VLS Innovations Pvt. Ltd. to Vishnu & Company Trademarks Pvt. Ltd. The sale deal was finalised for a sum of Rs 80 crore.
The sale was in line with the company’s decision to exit its loss-making chewing business, which accounted for less than 2 percent of its overall operating revenues in the financial year 2022.
Shares of Godfrey Phillips ended 6.20 percent higher at Rs 2,119 on the BSE on Monday.
