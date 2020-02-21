Market Godfrey Phillips promoters work out Rs 11,000-crore settlement; Lalit Modi to get Rs 917 crore, says report Updated : February 21, 2020 10:47 AM IST An amount of Rs 11,002 crore, or approximately $1.54 billion, will be divided equally among the four families that form the KK Modi Family Trust. Lalit Modi's son Ruchir Modi, who is at the helm at Godfrey Phillips, and daughter Aliya Modi, too, will receive Rs 917 crore each as part of the settlement. Samir Modi, the younger brother of Lalit Modi, his wife Shivani Modi and two daughters — Jayati and Vedika Modi — will receive Rs 687.5 crore each.