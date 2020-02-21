#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Godfrey Phillips promoters work out Rs 11,000-crore settlement; Lalit Modi to get Rs 917 crore, says report

Updated : February 21, 2020 10:47 AM IST

An amount of Rs 11,002 crore, or approximately $1.54 billion, will be divided equally among the four families that form the KK Modi Family Trust.
Lalit Modi's son Ruchir Modi, who is at the helm at Godfrey Phillips, and daughter Aliya Modi, too, will receive Rs 917 crore each as part of the settlement.
Samir Modi, the younger brother of Lalit Modi, his wife Shivani Modi and two daughters — Jayati and Vedika Modi — will receive Rs 687.5 crore each.
Godfrey Phillips promoters work out Rs 11,000-crore settlement; Lalit Modi to get Rs 917 crore, says report

You May Also Like

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

Rupee slides 10 paise to over 1-month low of 71.64 against USD

Rupee slides 10 paise to over 1-month low of 71.64 against USD

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement