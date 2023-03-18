Godawari Power & Ispat approves Rs 250 crore share buyback via tender offer route

The buyback price has been set at Rs 500 per share, which is a 28.2 percent premium to Friday's closing price.

Godawari Power & Ispat has approved a buyback of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore at its board meeting held on Saturday. The company will buyback up to 50 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each through this exercise.

The buyback price has been set at Rs 500 per share, which is a 28.2 percent premium to Friday's closing price.

Size of the buyback represents 3.66 percent of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The buyback will be done through the tender offer route and the record date for the same has been set as March 31, 2023.

A tender offer buyback means that shareholders have to tender a portion or all of their shares within a certain time frame and at a specific price. On the other hand, an open market buyback means a company buys back shares through the open market over an extended period of time.

The company has also appointed a buyback committee to oversee the entire exercise. The committee will include Managing Director Bajrang Lal Agrawal, two executive directors, one independent and non-executive director each.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on February 14, Godawari Power Executive Director Abhishek Agrawal said that pellet prices in the March quarter are seen higher by 20 percent on a sequential basis and that the company is likely to restart exports by the JUne quarter of financial year 2024.

Agrawal further said that the opening up of China will aid demand for pellets and that the company's EBITDA margin will be in the range of 18-20 percent.

Shares of Godawari Power are down 1.6 percent so far this year. The stock ended 4 percent higher on Friday.