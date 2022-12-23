Godawari Power and Ispat board approves pellet plant capacity expansion plan worth Rs 1,000 crore

Godawari Power will set up a pellet plant having a capacity of 2.7 million tons at the Siltara Industrial Area in Raipur.

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd. approved a capital expenditure plan at its board meeting held on December 23, 2022. The company has decided to set up an additional pellet plant at its existing plant location in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to enhance the manufacturing capacity of high-grade iron ore pellets.

It has also approved setting up an iron ore beneficiation plant to feed the increased requirement of iron ore for the new pellet plant.

In order to meet the rising demand for high-grade iron ore pellets manufactured by Godawari Power and Ispat, the company will set up a pellet plant having a capacity of 2.7 million tons at the Siltara Industrial Area in Raipur, which will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity to 5.4 million tons.

The company’s board also approved enhancing the existing iron ore capacity at the Ari Dongri mines by setting up an iron ore beneficiation plant having a capacity of 6 million tons per annum.

This will raise the iron ore mining capacity at the mines from 2.35 million tons to 6 million tons per annum.

The company has proposed an 18-month period for the addition of the iron ore mining capacity and another 18 months for that of the beneficiation plant at Ari Dongri Mines, with an investment required of approximately Rs 200 crore.

For the iron ore pelletisation plant, the company has allotted a 36-month period for the addition of the proposed 2.7 million tons, along with an investment requirement of approximately Rs 800 crore.

Shares of Godawari Power and Ispat closed 8.1 percent lower at Rs 318.60.