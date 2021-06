The share price of GOCL Corporation hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 296.40 apiece, surging over 16 percent in early trade on Friday after the company bagged orders worth Rs 286.63 crore.

GOCL Corporation along with IDL Explosives Ltd (IDLEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, bagged orders from Coal India to supply Raydets, Electronic, and other Detonators and Cartridge Explosives for two years - from June 2021 to May 2023.

The orders are worth an aggregate amount of Rs 286.63 crore, the company said.

GOCL Corporation is a part of the international Hinduja Group and has diversified business interests. The current business activities of the company include Energetics, Mining & Infrastructure Services, and Property Development.

The stock price of the company has gained over 42 percent in the last month and is up more than 45 percent YTD.