GOCL Corporation bags orders worth Rs 257 crore from Coal India

Shares of GOCL Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 327.20, up by Rs 10.60, or 3.35 percent on the BSE.

Hinduja Group firm GOCL Corporation Ltd on Thursday said the company has received orders worth Rs 257.72 crore from state-owned Coal India Ltd

The order is for the supply of detonators, accessories, and cartridge explosives for two years (from June 2023 to May 2025), GOCL Corporation Ltd said in an exchange filing.