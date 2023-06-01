English
GOCL Corporation bags orders worth Rs 257 crore from Coal India

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 1, 2023 4:07:32 PM IST (Published)

Shares of GOCL Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 327.20, up by Rs 10.60, or 3.35 percent on the BSE.

Hinduja Group firm GOCL Corporation Ltd on Thursday said the company has received orders worth Rs 257.72 crore from state-owned Coal India Ltd.

The order is for the supply of detonators, accessories, and cartridge explosives for two years (from June 2023 to May 2025), GOCL Corporation Ltd said in an exchange filing.
The company reported a 20 percent growth in profit to Rs 211 crore as against Rs 176 crore the last year. It recorded an increase in consolidated revenue of 126 percent, from Rs 623 crore last year to Rs 1,410 crore in FY23. The consolidated revenue for Q4FY23 increased by 85 percent to Rs 302 crore, as compared to Rs 163 crore during Q4 of the previous year.
