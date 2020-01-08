Goa Carbon shares locked at 5% upper circuit on rise in December production

Shares of Goa Carbon were locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Wednesday after the company reported more than 76 percent rise in calcined petroleum coke production in December 2019.

At 11:40 am, shares of Goa Carbon quoted at Rs 230.40 per share, up Rs 10.95, on the BSE.

The company’s total production in December rose 76.68 percent at 11,111.800 MT as against 6,289 MT in December 2018.

Its Goa plant production increased by 131.92 percent to 6,254.800 MT in December 2019 as compared to 2,696.900 MT in November 2019. The Paradeep plant’s production was reported at 4,857 MT during the month under review.

Additionally, in another exchange filing, the company said that the maintenance work at its Goa unit located at Salcete has been completed and the Kiln has been lit up.