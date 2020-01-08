Market
Goa Carbon shares locked at 5% upper circuit on rise in December production
Updated : January 08, 2020 12:55 PM IST
Its Goa plant production increased by 131.92 percent to 6,254.800 MT in December 2019 as compared to 2,696.900 MT in November 2019.
The Paradeep plant’s production was reported at 4,857 MT during the month under review.
