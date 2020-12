Goa Carbon shares were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday after the company declared its business performance for the month of November.

The company’s production in November went up by 58.8 percent at 14,309.200 MT as against 9,006.000 MT in October.

Goa Carbon is a petrochemical company engaged in the manufacture and sale of Calcined Petroleum Coke.

The Bilaspur Plant produced 434.200 MT while the Goa Plant produced 5,590.000 MT and the Paradeep Plant produced 8,285.000 MT, the company informed in an exchange filing.

The stock price of the company has risen over 36 percent in the last three years.

There were pending buy orders of 5,796 shares, with no sellers available.