Goa Carbon shares rise after December quarter revenue nearly doubles

Shares of Goa Carbon Ltd., a company engaged in the manufacture and sale of calcined petroleum coke, surged over 8 percent in intraday trade on Thursday after the company reported strong growth in earnings for the December quarter.

Goa Carbon on Wednesday announced that its revenue from operations jumped by a whopping 93 percent to Rs 416.8 crore compared to Rs 216.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net profit also jumped 57 percent to Rs 25.6 crore from Rs 16.3 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company’s operating profit, or EBITDA, jumped by nearly 127 percent to Rs 44.9 crore compared to Rs 19.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit margins also improved to 10.8 percent from 9.2 percent a year ago.

Goa Carbon’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 27.96 for the December quarter as compared to Rs 17.81 for the same period a year ago.

The Goa Carbon stock has rallied over 62 percent in the past year compared to the benchmark Sensex which only saw an over 1 percent increase during the same period.

Goa Carbon also announced on Wednesday that its board has appointed Vikrant Garg as the company’s Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel effective January 18, 2023.

The company added that Garg is a qualified Chartered Accountant having more than 16 years of professional experience in the domains of corporate finance, project finance, working capital management, financial reporting, internal financial controls, and merger and acquisitions.

Shares of Goa Carbon are trading 5.63 percent higher at Rs 604.35.