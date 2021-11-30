Go Fashion makes strong debut, shares list at 91% premium over issue price

Go Fashion — the operator of Go Colors outlets — made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, November 30. The stock of Chennai-based Go Fashion, a women's bottom-wear company, listed at Rs 1,316 apiece on BSE, a premium of 90.7 percent over its issue price of Rs 690. On NSE, the Go Fashion stock opened at Rs 1,310, a premium of 89.9 percent over the issue price.

The listing was in line with the trend seen in the grey market -- an unofficial market for unlisted securities -- where Go Fashion commanded a premium (GMP) of around Rs 520 prior to the listing on Dalal Street.

The Go Fashion initial share sale, which was available for bidding from November 17 to November 22, saw strong investor interest. Under the IPO, Go Colors shares were available for bidding in the range of Rs 655-690 apiece.