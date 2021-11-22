Go Fashion IPO subscribed 15 times so far on final day

Go Fashion India's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed nearly 15 times so far on Monday, the third and final day of the bidding process. The Chennai-based women's bottom-wear company's IPO, which opened for bidding on Wednesday, November 17, will close later on Monday.

By 12:27 pm, the Go Fashion IPO received bids for a total of 12.1 crore shares as against the 80.8 lakh shares on offer, a subscription of almost 15 times.

The IPO of Go Fashion - the operator of Go Colors outlets - comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 125 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 888 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was booked 5.9 times the shares on offer. The quotas for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors were booked eight percent and 19.2 times respectively.

Out of the total issue, 75 percent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Go Fashion shares are available for bidding in the price band of Rs 655-690 in multiples of 21. One lot is valued at Rs 14,490 at the upper end of the price band. Go Colors shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

The company aims to use the proceeds from the share sale to fund the rollout of 120 additional exclusive brand outlets, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Go Fashion India has a market share of about eight percent. As of September 30, 2021, Go Fashion had 459 exclusive brand outlets located across 118 cities.