GNFC Q4 net profit slumps 48% to Rs 336 crore, declares dividend of Rs 30

Shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd ended at Rs 596.00, down by Rs 58.65, or 8.96 percent on the BSE.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) on Thursday reported a 47.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 336 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 643 crore, GNFC said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, GNFC's total revenue stood at Rs 2,271 crore, down 18.1 percent against Rs 2,772 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 58.3 percent to Rs 369 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 884 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 16.3 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 31.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up (300 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.