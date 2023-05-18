English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsGNFC Q4 net profit slumps 48% to Rs 336 crore, declares dividend of Rs 30

GNFC Q4 net profit slumps 48% to Rs 336 crore, declares dividend of Rs 30

GNFC Q4 net profit slumps 48% to Rs 336 crore, declares dividend of Rs 30
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 18, 2023 4:16:13 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd ended at Rs 596.00, down by Rs 58.65, or 8.96 percent on the BSE.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) on Thursday reported a 47.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 336 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.

Live Tv

Loading...

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 643 crore, GNFC said in a regulatory filing.
In the March quarter, GNFC's total revenue stood at Rs 2,271 crore, down 18.1 percent against Rs 2,772 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X