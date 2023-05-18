GNFC Q4 net profit slumps 48% to Rs 336 crore, declares dividend of Rs 30

Shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd ended at Rs 596.00, down by Rs 58.65, or 8.96 percent on the BSE.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) on Thursday reported a 47.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 336 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 643 crore, GNFC said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, GNFC's total revenue stood at Rs 2,271 crore, down 18.1 percent against Rs 2,772 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.