This auto components manufacturer is going to reward its shareholders with bonus shares

A total of 2.14 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each are proposed to be issued through the bonus share issue.

GNA Axles on Friday announced that it will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. This means the company will issue one equity share for every one share held by an eligible shareholder as of the record date.

GNA Axles, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing auto components for four-wheelers, informed the stock exchanges that its board at the meeting held on July 21, 2023, approved the bonus share issue on a 1:1 ratio basis.

The company will seek shareholders' approval for the bonus share issue. The record date will be decided by the board post approval of the shareholders through a postal ballot.

The bonus shares will be dispatched or credited to the accounts of eligible shareholders of the company within two months from when the board approves the bonus share issue, i.e., by September 19, 2023.

Companies usually announce bonus share issues to increase retail participation in the stock and increase the equity base. The bonus share issue is also an alternative to a cash dividend and reflects the financial health of a company.

Shares of GNA Axles ended 2.19 percent higher at Rs 935.65 on Friday.