GMR Infrastructure shares rallied 10 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday after the company entered into a strategic partnership with France’s Groupe ADP to sell 49 percent stake in its airport business.

The scrip surged 11.65 percent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 26.35 on the BSE.

At 10:15 am, GMR Infrastructure shares traded 9.96 percent higher at Rs 25.95 on the BSE.

GMR Infrastructure will raise Rs 10,780 crore and receive an amount of Rs 5,248 crore immediately from Groupe ADP.

The company also received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the transaction. The regulator's clearance is through the green channel, which allows for an automatic system for speedy approval of combinations, subject to certain conditions.

As part of terms of the transaction, GMR will retain management control over the airports business with Groupe ADP having the customary rights and board representation at GMR Airports Limited (GAL) and its key subsidiaries.