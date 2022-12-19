Homemarket newsstocks news

GMR Airports shares gain 4% after Mactan Cebu Airport stake sale

GMR Airports shares gain 4% after Mactan Cebu Airport stake sale

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 2:41:37 PM IST (Published)

The company in September 2022 announced signing a deal with Aboitiz InfraCapital for the sale of its stake in GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GMR AirportGMR Infrastructure

Previous Article

Ajay Srivastava's view on investing in Indian IT and when should you exit that portfolio

Next Article

USFDA issues form 483 with five observations for Alembic Pharma's Jarod facility