GMR Airports shares gain 4% after Mactan Cebu Airport stake sale

Shares of GMR Airports International gained as much as 4 percent on Monday after it received Rs 1,390 crore as total consideration from a stake sale in the Mactan Cebu airport.

The company, in September 2022, announced signing a deal with Aboitiz InfraCapital for the sale of its stake in GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), which is the operator and developer of Mactan Cebu International Airport in Lapu Lapu city of the Philippines.

GMCAC was a joint venture between GMR Airports International BV (GAIBV) and Megawide Construction Corporation (MCC).

GMR Airports said that it will continue to operate as the technical services provider to GMCAC until December 2026 and will also be entitled to additional deferred consideration based on the subsequent performance of GMCAC for the same period.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. (formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Ltd.) is engaged in the development, operation, and maintenance of airports along with offering integrated security solutions. Its subsidiary GMR Airports Ltd. (GAL) is the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second largest in the world with a passenger handling capacity of over 189 million annually.