GMR Airports Infra and Aditya Birla Fashion lead the way, promising outlook for Maruti Suzuki | IIFL’s Sanjiv Bhasin top picks

For Sanjiv Bhasin, Director of IIFL Securities, GMR Airports Infrastructure and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) are his top picks for the present day, as well as the upcoming week and month. According to Bhasin, GMR Airports Infrastructure at Rs 40 is an evident choice with a target price of Rs 65 while Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) at Rs 197 offers a favorable entry point.

Bhasin, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, also expressed optimism about Piramal Pharma, currently priced at Rs 70, expecting it to outperform, particularly when it reaches the range of Rs 120-127, where the promoters have issued warrants. He also recommended keeping an eye on CHEMPLAST SANMA and Jubilant Ingrevia, as they continue to perform well.

Bhasin highlighted the immense growth potential of Maruti Suzuki, the renowned Indian automobile manufacturer, in the long run. He believes the stock has the capability to reach Rs 12,000 from its current price of Rs 9,500. However, he emphasized that ownership of the stock is crucial for fully realizing this growth potential.

Bhasin also discussed the trend of real money generation in tier-II and tier-III cities, highlighting its irreversible nature. However, he cautioned investors about a potentially sharp correction in the market during the second half of June.

The tier-II and tier-III cities, beyond the traditional urban centers, have been experiencing economic growth, leading to an increase in purchasing power and consumer spending. This shift presents an opportunity for companies like Maruti Suzuki to tap into these emerging markets and expand their customer base, he added.

