GMR Airports gets Rs 1390 crore for Philippines’ Cebu airport stake selloff

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 16, 2022 8:11:01 PM IST (Published)

Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd ended at Rs 41.50, down by Rs 0.90, or 2.12 percent on the BSE. GMR had a 40 percent stake in Cebu international airport in the Philippines.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
